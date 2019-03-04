'America is a nation in crisis' new theme among 2020 Dems: Kennedy

The fractured Democratic Party is a pretty uncreative place, so it's no surprise their tired talking points are as recycled as their well-worn leaders. The new theme developing among the declared and almost-committed presidential candidates: America is a nation in crisis.

When Hillary's not nagging the world about her humiliating election loss or adding to the still-growing list of "hamburglars" who stole certain vctory, she's stealing other candidates' boring ideas and passing them off as her own. This week's theme she nicked from Colorado's governor and 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. wannabe John Hickenlooper, you guessed it, crisis.

That's right, a full-fledged crisis in our democracy! Get up and bar the door because the anti-democracy boobie brigade is going house to house with ball gags and finger cuffs to keep you from voting!!

Hickenlooper also says: "We are facing a crisis that threatens everything we stand for!"

And apparently he's going to fix everything and win by boring his opponents to death.

With 3.1 percent real GDP growth in 2018, very low unemployment and high consumer confidence, I'd say things aren't exactly Venezuela yet. There's a real crisis in that country with famine and disease killing thousands of the most vulnerable citizens, who are really in a pickle because all the doctors and nurses have fled and medicine can't get in. That's a crisis, right? Brought on by a horrible, socialist dictator, yes?

Not according to another presidential hopeful, Mister 1 Percent himself, Bernie Sanders. Bern, when pressed, prodded and even asked very politely, refuses to call Venezuelan tyrant Nicolas Maduro a dictator, perhaps because he's worried about being kicked out of the commie-of-the-month club. They are praying for the worst, which makes them all horrible people wholly undeserving of power in any form.