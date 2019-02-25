AOC's Green New Deal would create unthinkable taxation: Kennedy

With more and more Democrats expressing skepticism about the Green New Deal, it looks like the growing crowd of naysayers is giving just enough cover to tank the overly ambitious resolution.

Most Democrats seeking the presidency are running on a pretty lazy platform: everyone hates the president as much as they do, so all they have to offer is their brand of change and contrast and voila, instant presidency.

That's why all the Democrat Senators from Gillibrand to Booker to Harris have endorsed the multi-trillion dollar monster that could, over a decade, cost every American household $600,000 dollars.

We here at team Kennedalia pegged the 10 year price tag at a conservative $80 trillion, but the American action forum, headed by former CBO bean-counter Douglas Holtz-Eakin, puts it at roughly $94 trillion in its first decade. To put that in perspective, federal budget runs about $4 trillion a year, so that more than doubles *current* expenditures with no real way to pay for anything new, let alone the moldy old basement expenditures we have now.

Somehow Mrs. Tupac, Kamala Harris, sees this not only as "practical", but says the three magic letters tied to the Green New Deal are R.O.I. the return on investment for turfing entire industries from airlines to health insurance apparently has no downside, no variables, and no unintended consequences. She says "it's not about cost, it's about investment!" No, it's about unthinkable taxation the likes of which the free world has never seen, and that's not investment; that's theft.

So let's say every idiot in D.C. loses their mind and calculator, has a collective political death wish and this thing passes. Then what? You haven't created a new entitlement, you've hatched a wholly dependent entitlement *state*, and when you get 1/3 of the way into laying high speed rails, retrofitting old buildings and converting the power grid to unicorn farts *and then* you run out of money, what on earth do you do? If you've tanked transportation, farming and insurance, and you have more dependents than workers, if corporations have vanished and society is *entirely* reliant upon the state, if Atlas has shrugged and flown the proverbial bird, what then?

No one dares think *that* practically far in advance, and the whole thing becomes a national Fyre Festival, but progressives don't care if the whole thing burns down because at least for a moment...they looked busy.