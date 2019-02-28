Kennedy: Green New Deal a 'communistic diatribe' offering freebies to fix every problem

I have had a conversion experience in terms of what the government ought to provide, and thanks to the Green New Deal I'm changing my tune from the boring and fussy funeral hymn of "how do you pay for it" to the jock rock anthem "why stop there?!"

Continue Reading Below

The Green New Deal isn't just a tight legislative primer on how the government can best save the planet, it's a communistic diatribe that offers free stuff to fix every problem, especially the non-planet warming variety. Guaranteed jobs! Guaranteed income *especially* if you don't want to work at one of those boring guaranteed jobs! Free health care. But once again, why stop there?

MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS Nancy Pelosi dismisses ‘Medicare-for-all’ and the Green New Deal

How about: free lawn care, a new car in every garage, stainless steel appliances in every gubmint bestowed house, a guaranteed fertile mind, awesome clothes, bigger boobs to go with your bigger butt! And don't forget the waist-whittling lipo.

Look into your heart and ask yourself, "what do I *really* need?" chances are, it's more free stuff. Femur extensions, Baccarat Crystal vases, emotional stability, thrice weekly massage, a pet macaque. I now see why the far left is tossing out these far flung freebies, it's so much fun to take when someone else is doing the giving.

And guess what, we have a very rich Uncle Sam and with the Socialists in charge he's now free to throw off his parsimonious shackles to dole out whatever he wants when *we* want it. Free college? Why stop there?? Let's just offer head transplants from geniuses to dullards so we can all take a toke of that collective wisdom.

Advertisement

This limited government gambit has been so... Limiting, and i'm finally understanding why commies have all the fun and what it's like to be as beloved as Bernie and AOC. They should be co-presidents! It's not about haggling over dumb details like cost, it's about being morally right and the R.O.I.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful Democrat in the country next to amy Klobuchar's temper, is suddenly all "luke warm" on Medicare for all and the Green New Deal because she's bogged down in stinky dumb facts. She says all these great ideas go beyond the scope of government, which makes me think she's high. So why stop there! Free drugs for everyone so we can all be out of our minds.