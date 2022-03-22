Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Energy

Americans frustrated with Democrats, gas prices voting Republican in next election cycle

Republicans are urging voters to channel their frustrations on high gas prices

close
FOX Business correspondent Madison Alworth updates 'Varney & Co.' on the GOP's initiative to pull in voters at the pump. video

GOP launches voter registration initiative, capitalizes on pain at the pump

FOX Business correspondent Madison Alworth updates 'Varney & Co.' on the GOP's initiative to pull in voters at the pump.

Republicans are capitalizing on frustration over soaring gas prices by bringing politics to pumps with its latest voter registration initiative.

FOX Business' Madison Alworth on "Varney & Co." Tuesday reported from Manhasset, New York, where frustrated Americans waved signs urging drivers to consider their "pain at the pump" and combat their "Biden blues" by voting red.

Alworth spoke with two potential registrants who voiced their frustrations with current gas prices. Both noted they would like to see changes.

"Democrats are in charge," one said. "$4.27 is what you see, so, next time, definitely Republican." 

GOP LAUNCHES VOTER REGISTRATION INITIATIVE AT GAS STATIONS AMID SURGING PAIN AT THE PUMP 

Biden gas prices

Gas prices have soared by 50% nationwide over the past year  (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Another said she asks for raises at work to offset the crippling gas price surge, yet the prices still go up.

"It doesn't make sense," she said, adding, "It's really hard."

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel appeared on "Mornings with Maria" earlier Tuesday and discussed the voter registration drives hosted across the nation.

"We've been registering voters for the past five years since I've been chair, but, really, we're making sure the voters know this is the Biden gas hike when you are at the pump, it's because of him, and it's having great results," she said.

close
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel discusses the Biden administration's energy agenda. video

Biden keeping his promise to 'kill the oil and gas industry': Ronna McDaniel

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel discusses the Biden administration's energy agenda.

"People are signing up and we're seeing movement to Republicans because they understand Democrat policies are costing them more."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Alworth reported that more than 30 new voters registered at the Manhasset pump as of early Tuesday.