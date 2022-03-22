Americans frustrated with Democrats, gas prices voting Republican in next election cycle

Republicans are capitalizing on frustration over soaring gas prices by bringing politics to pumps with its latest voter registration initiative.

FOX Business' Madison Alworth on "Varney & Co." Tuesday reported from Manhasset, New York, where frustrated Americans waved signs urging drivers to consider their "pain at the pump" and combat their "Biden blues" by voting red.

Alworth spoke with two potential registrants who voiced their frustrations with current gas prices. Both noted they would like to see changes.

"Democrats are in charge," one said. "$4.27 is what you see, so, next time, definitely Republican."

GOP LAUNCHES VOTER REGISTRATION INITIATIVE AT GAS STATIONS AMID SURGING PAIN AT THE PUMP

Another said she asks for raises at work to offset the crippling gas price surge, yet the prices still go up.

"It doesn't make sense," she said, adding, "It's really hard."

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel appeared on "Mornings with Maria" earlier Tuesday and discussed the voter registration drives hosted across the nation.

"We've been registering voters for the past five years since I've been chair, but, really, we're making sure the voters know this is the Biden gas hike when you are at the pump, it's because of him, and it's having great results," she said.

"People are signing up and we're seeing movement to Republicans because they understand Democrat policies are costing them more."

Alworth reported that more than 30 new voters registered at the Manhasset pump as of early Tuesday.