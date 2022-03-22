Biden track record ‘indefensible’: Ex-CEO of world’s largest hedge fund

Pennsylvania Senate candidate and former Bridgewater Associates CEO David McCormick joined "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday to discuss the Biden administration's record on top domestic issues, including rising gas prices, inflation and the ongoing crisis plaguing America's southern border. During the segment, McCormick criticized President Biden for waging a "war on energy" and labeled his track record as "indefensible."

DAVID MCCORMICK: The results speak for themselves. I think the Biden track record and agenda is indefensible and people across Pennsylvania, where I'm making my way every day, know that. They see it in inflation, which, as you say, you have prices rising faster than real wages and that's hurting working families and elder Americans that are on fixed incomes. You see the… war on energy, which has hurt our energy workers. It's hurt our security as we see around the world, but it's also driven up the prices at the pump dramatically. It, you know, even three or four months ago, it costs something like eighty-five bucks to fill up my pickup truck. It's one hundred and twenty-five, one hundred thirty bucks now if you can believe it.

And then we see it in the border. And the border has real implications for our country, but particularly for Pennsylvania. We have a huge surge in fentanyl coming into our country and into Pennsylvania, and that killed five thousand Pennsylvanians last year. That number is likely to double, and it's also contributing to crime. So, across every major area, kitchen table issues, which Pennsylvanians are talking about, we see a dramatic turn for the worse under President Biden. And I think you see it in the polls, and I'm quite confident we'll see it in the November elections.

