GOP launches voter registration initiative at gas stations amid surging pain at the pump

The Republican National Committee is launching an initiative to register voters at gas stations in response to the record surge in gas prices that has Americans paying over $6 per gallon in some areas.

"Don't like the #BidenGasHike?" Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel tweeted Saturday. "Vote! Republicans are coming to gas stations nationwide to register voters! #LeadRight."

The Republican National Committee told Fox News that its voter initiative began on Saturday and involved staff and volunteers registering people to vote at gas stations in the Phoenix and Scottsdale area of Arizona where gas prices have soared to over $4.50 per gallon.

"Arizonans are frustrated with paying the record-high gas prices we’ve seen recently, this is an issue that affects almost every single Arizonan," The RNC’s Arizona Communications Director Ben Petersen told Fox News in a statement. "There’s no doubt that everyone is feeling the pain at the pump, so a gas station right now may be the very best possible place for one of our volunteers to have a conversation with someone and get someone signed up to vote."

Earlier this month, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $4.318, according to AAA data. Prices surpassed the $4 mark Sunday for the first time in 14 years which Republicans across the country have argued is a direct result of Biden’s policies.

"Under Joe Biden, families are paying more for gas than ever before," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News in a statement. "After killing American energy independence, Biden is turning to our adversaries abroad for America’s energy needs. American families are feeling the pain at the pump, and Biden and the Democrats do not care and are making it worse."

The voter initiative at gas stations comes as anti-Joe Biden stickers have been popping up on gas pumps across the country containing the words "I did that!" along with an image of Biden pointing a finger at the high gas prices.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.