Trish Regan: Alt-left’s lack of decency on full display in Chelsea Clinton attack

The women who accosted a pregnant Chelsea Clinton and blamed the daughter of a president for the massacre in New Zealand showed a total lack of decency.

Continue Reading Below

What is wrong with people?

Hats off to Chelsea for keeping her composure. This is an example of the extremism in the Democratic Party and this is what the left and our entire country needs to be wary of.

Extremism of any kind is dangerous, but increasingly, we are seeing members of the left that have become so radicalized, whether it be with socialist ideas or extreme isolationism, similar to what Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has professed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

This kind of sentiment and behavior is a warning sign.

America stands for something: Freedom. We will never condone hate. Good for Chelsea. I’m sorry she had to go through that.