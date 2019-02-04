Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Democratic Party ascension is music to Russia’s Putin’s ears: Trish Regan

Really? THIS woman? She is who Michael Moore and his cohorts want to welcome as the Democratic Party?

Continue Reading Below

Wait a second, is he working for the Russians?

Okay - you laugh - but seriously. New York Democratic lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the so-called “face” of the party is music to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ears. We’re talking Rachmaninov, Tchaikovsky, Stravinsky (amazing composers by the way) anyway, you get the point. This is perfect for anyone trying to disrupt our system. She is a self-proclaimed socialist.

Let me be very clear...If you have ever had any doubt, I can fully assume you, socialism is not a path that ends well.

Venezuela, the most recent country to suffer the abject failure of socialism, is officially now the most failed economic experiment in modern history. With inflation to top 10 million percent this year, 90 percent of the people living in poverty, Venezuela has learned what we already knew: socialism does not work. It leads to corruption and, eventually, a criminal state.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

So, Michael Moore, enjoy it while you can. And I’m sure Vlad will too.

But, remember - as we watch the chaos in the streets of Venezuela tonight - as Americans, we cannot and will not, allow the same to happen here.