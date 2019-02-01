Trish Regan: The US economy has every hallmark for prosperity

This will come as no surprise for those of you that are really following the economy, but it may come as a surprise, or perhaps disappointment, to some on the left who want to vilify the Trump administration and all of its policies.

But, I am happy to report that we created nearly twice as many jobs as any economist thought we were going to get in January, according to the jobs report, released on Friday by the Department of Labor.

The same economy that led to this jobs report led to the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500’s best January in more than 30 years.

There are more people participating... and before you listen to all the naysayers saying well, unemployment is now back to 4 percent, which is actually still pretty great. The reality is that more people are participating in the overall job market and that is why the rate went up a tenth of a percent.

So more people are looking for work, and they are looking for work because they know we're in a better job market. We’ve had four straight months of wage gains over 3 percent.

You see, it's not that hard. It's really not. You have lower taxes on the corporate and individual sides, you have less regulation, and you have a little optimism. That's the magic for prosperity.

And you have to think about how amazing it is considering this was in the middle of the longest government shutdown in history.