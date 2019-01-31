Trish Regan: The alt-left wants to reinvent our economy into a socialist system

Tonight - it’s not just conservatives under fire, but also the traditional Democratic Party. The alt-left is trying to reinvent the great nation in the world. It wants to reinvent our economy into a socialist style system — and in doing so, it seeks to squash the values that make us American. Most importantly - our freedom. Our freedom to dream, to aspire and to achieve.

If the socialist get their way, we will all be working for them. They will take our money - redistribute as they see fit (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) says she wants to pour everything into climate change research) and our voices will no longer be heard.

This is a recent phenomenon — the Democratic Party historically wasn’t like this. In fact, I’d argue, that a lot of the policies that set this economy on a better course came from the Democratic Party and JFK. Interestingly, if you listen to his 1961 speech, it’s not that different than what we hear from the President today.

So, you see, cutting taxes doesn’t need to be political.

My warning tonight goes to everyone in America: Do not let our country be taken over by the extreme anything. The left has gone too far and they need a reality check. It’s up to every one of us to provide it. Before it’s too late.