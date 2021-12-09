Airline CEOs set to testify at Senate hearing

The chief executives of several of America's top airlines are slated to testify before a Senate committee on Wednesday, where lawmakers will inquire about the effectiveness of COVID-19 payroll relief funds extended to carriers.

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation is holding a hearing titled, "Oversight of the U.S. Airline Industry," at 2:30 p.m. ET to examine how $54 billion in payroll grant funds were spent by the companies, particularly in light of the workforce issues and flight cancelations that have plagued the industry as it has emerged from the drop in travel brought on by the pandemic.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 16.91 -0.21 -1.23% LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 40.24 -0.24 -0.59% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 41.38 -0.36 -0.86% DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 36.53 -0.34 -0.92%

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker, Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly and United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby have all agreed to attend the hearing, along with Delta Air Lines Executive Vice President and Chief of Operations John Laughter.

Over the summer, committee chair Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., sent a letter to several major U.S. airlines demanding answers regarding widespread flight disruptions.

AIR TRAVELERS TO US SET TO FACE TOUGHER COVID-19 TESTING

"I am deeply concerned by recent reports highlighting… workforce shortages that have caused flight cancellations and generated delays for passengers," the senator wrote. "These shortages come in the wake of unprecedented federal funding that Congress appropriated, at the airlines’ request, to support the airline industry during the COVID-19 pandemic."

According to Reuters, which first reported on the airline executives' invitations to sit before the panel, American Airlines' Parker is expected to tell the committee that the federal government's COVID-19 relief funds "saved the airline industry."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Parker will also tell senators during his testimony that if the federal government had structured the coronavirus relief entirely as loans, most domestic carriers "would have survived by shutting down flying in April 2020, furloughing almost all of our teams, and waiting for demand to return to levels strong enough to justify restoring flying. As it turns out, that would have been some time in 2021."

Parker, who is retiring in March, is also expected to announce that American Airlines aims to hire another 18,000 employees next year.