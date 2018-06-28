After Maryland shooting, Pelosi draws criticism for gun control comment

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday denounced Congress’ lack of effort to pass legislation on gun safety after a shooting that left five people dead at a Maryland newspaper.

"Praying for everyone injured & the families of those lost in today’s shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. Congress has a responsibility to take action to prevent the tragedy of gun violence. Every day it fails to do so is a stain on our country," Pelosi tweeted.

Gina Loudon, member of the Donald J. Trump Media Advisory Board, told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs the reflexive response by Pelosi demonstrates the Democratic Party’s intent to politicize the shooting.

“This is further illustration, Lou, that the left is entirely desperate at this point,” Loudon said on Thursday. “Their party is falling apart.”

WOR radio personality Mark Simone said Democrats think very little of their base and use catch phrases to push their narrative.

“There’s a million factors here, gun control, that’s just one of them,” he said.

The gunman also injured several other people in the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis.