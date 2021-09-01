Afghanistan an 'absolute failure' on behalf of Biden in keeping American interests safe: Rep. Wittman

Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va., said he’s working with House Republican Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to establish a 9/11-style commission to examine America’s presence and withdrawal in Afghanistan following the Biden administration’s "absolute failure" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

REP. ROB WITTMAN: By any measure, this is an absolute failure on behalf of the president in trying to keep, I believe, American interests safe within that region of the world. I think we're in a worse position today than we were prior to 9/11.

I believe we need to have a full vetting of the facts and the truth. We need to hear from people other than the Biden administration on exactly what happened, what has transpired through the years, what led to this event of chaos that we see in this withdrawal? Why did we allow the decision-making to, I believe, allow the Taliban to lead us and not do what's in the best interest of this nation? The American people deserve to know and we deserve to know for two reasons. One is to make sure that this never happens again. But secondly, and most importantly, is we need to hold people accountable.

I want to understand who made the decisions and why were the decisions made this way and to hold people accountable for what I believe is horrible decision-making and putting Americans at risk. Thirteen American service members died here. I believe those deaths were 100% preventable. I want to understand how we find ourselves in this position and make sure we hold this administration 100% accountable.

