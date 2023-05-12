Expand / Collapse search
2024 presidential hopefuls blast Title 42 amid border crisis

Presidential challengers slam Biden for 'dereliction of duty' at the border

WATCH LIVE: White House holds briefing after Title 42 expires

The briefing follows comments by DHS Secretary Mayorkas warning migrants crossing the border would face "tougher consequences."

With Title 42 ending and the crisis at the border growing, Republicans have come out swinging on illegal immigration. 

Former President Trump told a recent town hall he would, if elected, consider bringing back his zero tolerance policy that separated families at the border. 

Other 2024 GOP hopefuls and leaders are blaming the president. 

"This is something that is the responsibility of Joe Biden. This is a responsibility that he has defaulted on really from day one of his presidency," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lamented. 

Former President Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. He recently told a town hall he would, if elected, consider bringing back his zero tolerance policy that separated families at the border.  | AP Newsroom

TEXAS RANCHER FUMES OVER BIDEN ADMIN'S 'LIES THEY SPEW TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE' ON THE BORDER

Ambassador Nikki Haley told Fox News, "This falls on the president. This is absolute dereliction of duty." 

Vivek Ramaswamy added, "I blame the reckless abandonment that lies at the feet of Biden. Or, more precisely, his handlers."

Biden and the border wall  (Fox News illustration / Fox News)

Biden is even hearing it from his own party with 2024 presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr. saying he would "make the border impervious."

STUART VARNEY: IT'S TIME FOR A REALITY CHECK ON THE MIGRANT CRISIS

Immigration is top of mind for many voters, and many have told FOX Business that what’s happening at the U.S. border is a tragedy and something needs to be done.