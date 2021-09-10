20 years after 9/11, former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly says America ‘certainly’ safer

Twenty years following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly explained why he believes the U.S. is "certainly safer now" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

"We've done so much during the last 20 years to protect New York, other large cities," Kelly said. "We've invested a lot of blood, sweat and tears."

The former commissioner acknowledged some smaller attacks have happened in the country and in New York City but pointed to the lack of a "major terrorist event" in America as a success.

"I attribute some of that success to the fact that we were in Afghanistan and we were keeping terrorists back on their heels," he told Maria Bartiromo. "They weren't able to come together. They weren't able to collaborate."

However, Kelly is "concerned" about the future following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and says the country must be "on our guard."

"Now [terrorists are] going to have a safe haven, unfortunately," he said. "They feel emboldened now."

On an individual level, Kelly recommended being "aware of your surroundings."

"But again, there's no specific threat and we haven't seen any attacks that took place on a particular holiday or particular date that was significant," he added. "So I would say people go about their business and be aware of your own individual environment."