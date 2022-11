Today’s 30-year mortgage rates stick below 7% for second day | Nov. 3, 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage refinance rates are mixed since yesterday, with two key rates rising, one falling, and one other holding steady.

Mortgage refinance rates edged up for 10- and 15-year terms today, narrowing the gap between longer and shorter repayment terms. Meanwhile, 20-year rates dipped below 7% for the first time in three days. With rates for all repayment terms below 7%, homeowners looking to refinance may want to lock in a rate today, ahead of likely increases.

Today’s mortgage rates for home purchases

Twenty-year mortgage rates edged down today, bringing rates for this popular repayment term back under 7%. Meanwhile, 30-year rates held steady and 10- and 15-year rates rose. Despite today's increases, 15-year rates are the lowest available and remain buyers' best bet for interest savings. Shorter terms come with higher monthly payments, but they allow borrowers to become mortgage-free much sooner.

How mortgage rates have changed over time

Today’s mortgage interest rates are well below the highest annual average rate recorded by Freddie Mac – 16.63% in 1981. A year before the COVID-19 pandemic upended economies across the world, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for 2019 was 3.94%. The average rate for 2021 was 2.96%, the lowest annual average in 30 years.

The historic drop in interest rates means homeowners who have mortgages from 2019 and older could potentially realize significant interest savings by refinancing with one of today’s lower interest rates. When considering a mortgage refinance or purchase, it’s important to take into account closing costs such as appraisal, application, origination and attorney’s fees. These factors, in addition to the interest rate and loan amount, all contribute to the cost of a mortgage.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates reported in this article are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates reported here will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you actually receive can vary based on a number of factors.

Factors that influence mortgage rates (and are out of your control)

Many factors influence the interest rate a lender may offer you. Some – such as your credit score – are in your control. But others you have no ability to affect, such as:

The economy — During financial downturns, the Fed may lower interest rates to try to stimulate the economy. And when the economy is doing well, interest rates can rise.

During financial downturns, the Fed may lower interest rates to try to stimulate the economy. And when the economy is doing well, interest rates can rise. Inflation — Interest rates tend to move with inflation. When the overall cost of goods and services increases, interest rates are also likely to rise.

Interest rates tend to move with inflation. When the overall cost of goods and services increases, interest rates are also likely to rise. The Federal Reserve — The Fed may choose to lower interest rates to stimulate a struggling economy, or raise rates in an attempt to put the brakes on inflation.

The Fed may choose to lower interest rates to stimulate a struggling economy, or raise rates in an attempt to put the brakes on inflation. Macro employment trends — When many people are out of work, as they were during the months of pandemic lockdown, mortgage rates may fall. As employment increases, interest rates typically also increase.

