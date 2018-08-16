Search

This top 10 US medical school offering free tuition

By College PlanningFOXBusiness

The New York University (NYU) School of Medicine announced Thursday that its MD degree program will be paid for through full-tuition scholarships to all current and future students, regardless of need or merit.

The yearly tuition costs covered by the scholarship are $55,018.

NYU said the move was to address the rising costs of medical education and still attract the best and brightest students to careers in medicine.

NYU is ranked No. 3 in medical research schools, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Seventy-five percent of doctors in the U.S. graduated with debt, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges, and the median current debt of a graduating student is $202,000.

According to Glassdoor, physician is the highest paid job in America, with a median base salary of $195,842 per year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the job outlook is for 13 percent growth from 2016-2026, which is faster than average job growth.