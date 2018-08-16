This top 10 US medical school offering free tuition

The New York University (NYU) School of Medicine announced Thursday that its MD degree program will be paid for through full-tuition scholarships to all current and future students, regardless of need or merit.

The yearly tuition costs covered by the scholarship are $55,018.

NYU said the move was to address the rising costs of medical education and still attract the best and brightest students to careers in medicine.

NYU is ranked No. 3 in medical research schools, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Seventy-five percent of doctors in the U.S. graduated with debt, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges, and the median current debt of a graduating student is $202,000.

According to Glassdoor, physician is the highest paid job in America, with a median base salary of $195,842 per year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the job outlook is for 13 percent growth from 2016-2026, which is faster than average job growth.