Top 10 highest-paying jobs in the US

While it isn’t news that the job market is booming, with more jobs available than workers, the goal now for many job seekers is to score something high-paying.

And, according to a new report by GlassDoor, if you’re one of those salary seekers, you may need to switch sectors.

The job review website released its annual list of highest-paying jobs on Wednesday and found that for the fourth consecutive year, jobs in the tech industry dominated the list, followed by careers in the health care sector.

Top paying tech jobs included enterprise architects, software development managers, software engineering managers and software architects, with the lowest average base salary being well over $100,000.

However, the health care industry wasn’t far behind. Physicians topped the list this year as the highest-paid employees in America, with a median base salary of $195,842. Pharmacy managers and pharmacists came in second and third, with a base pay of $146,412 and $127,120, respectively.

Here’s a list of the top 10 highest-paying jobs in the U.S. right now, along with their median pay, according to Glassdoor.

1. Physician – $195,800

2. Pharmacy manager – $146,400

3. Pharmacist – $127,1000

4. Enterprise architect – $115,900

5. Corporate counsel – $115,600

6. Software development manager – $108,900

7. Physician assistant – $108,800

8. Software engineering manager – $107,500

9. Nurse practitioner – $107,000

10. Software architect – $105,300