The most expensive items at supermarkets

Fruits, nuts, vegetables and cheese are among the most expensive items in grocery stores.

Continue Reading Below

Americans spend between $165 and $345 on groceries each month, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which publishes a food plan each month that suggests how much people should be spending on food. And it costs up to 7.5 percent more to eat organic.

WHAT IS THE AVERAGE COST OF A GROCERY BILL FOR A FAMILY OF 4?

Here are the priciest items at grocery stores:

Fresh Fruit

Prices for fruit can range between 91 cents up to $2.53 per cup, according to data from the USDA. Canned cherries top the list at with the average retail price at $2.53. Fresh raspberries come in a close second at $2.29 per cup, while blackberries cost $1.89. Mangos and apricots are priced around the same at $1.27 per cup, while figs, frozen peaches and fresh kiwi can range anywhere between $1.05 and $1.11 per cup. Dates are 91 cents per cup while dried figs can cost $1.06 on average.

Vegetables

Asparagus is among the most expensive vegetables, priced at $2.47 on the average per cup. Fresh artichokes come in a close second at $2.43, per USDA data. Spinach, fresh okra and corn are priced between $1.64 and as much as $2.20 on the average per cup. Canned olives, acorn squash and Brussels sprouts are also high on the list, costing anywhere between 95 cents and $1.10.

WHAT IS THE AVERAGE GROCERY BILL FOR ONE PERSON?

Nuts

Walnuts can cost as much as $13.99 per pound, while other varieties like almonds can cost $9.99 per pound and pine nuts can cost upward of $30 per pound, industry statistics show. And nut butter, like almond butter, can cost even more for upward of $5.99 per jar at Trader Joe’s and up to $16.99 per jar for up to 16 ounces at some stores.

Cheese

Cheese is among some of the most expensive items at the supermarket, with a wedge of Parmesan cheese costing $8.99 per pound and up depending on the variety, according to Food52. Prices for Parmigiano-Reggiano, for example, can cost $14.99 and up a pound for a wedge at some grocery and specialty food stores.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS