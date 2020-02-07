What it costs to eat organic

Americans are still paying more for organic groceries, but less than previous years, data shows.

Organic food and drinks cost 24 cents more per item on average than regular food on grocery store shelves or around 7.5 percent more, Nielsen data shows. The premium is down from 27 cents more (9 percent) five years ago.

Sales of organic foods surged 9 percent in 2018, according to Nielsen as reported by The Associated Press. The average price for a gallon of organic milk, for example, is around $4.76 or nearly 90 percent more than a gallon of regular milk priced at around $2.53. And an organic loaf of bread is around $4.89, or almost double the price of regular bread, which is around $2.50. Organic eggs, meanwhile, cost between $4 to as much as $7, an 86 percent premium over regular eggs, which cost around $2.99.

When something is labeled “organic,” it refers to the way a farmer grows foods like vegetables, fruits, grains and meat. Organic farming has to meet requirements like healthy habitats for livestock and enhancing water and soil quality. Genetic engineering used to ward off pests and diseases, along with providing antibiotics or growth hormones for livestock is not permitted.

