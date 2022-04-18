Expand / Collapse search
IRS

Tax Day 2022: IRS website experiences major slowdown

Frustrated taxpayers complained of site crashing, inability to log in on agency's busiest day of the year

Liberty Tax CEO Brent Turner discusses the government's record-breaking numbers on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Federal tax collections set record through first half of 2022

Liberty Tax CEO Brent Turner discusses the government's record-breaking numbers on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Monday is Tax Day, the deadline for U.S. taxpayers to file their return or request an extension from the Internal Revenue Service

But many frustrated taxpayers reported outages on the IRS' website on its most important day of the year, lashing out at the federal tax collection agency online.

IRS website

Taxpayers took to social media and outage reporting site Down Detector to complain of problems with the IRS' website on Tax Day. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Service outage tracking site Down Detector indicated an increase in outage reports about the IRS website that surged mid-morning and remained elevated into the afternoon. 

TAX COLLECTIONS HIT ALL-TIME SIX MONTH RECORD AT $2.1T

Several users said they received a message on the IRS site that stated, "We are unable to complete your request due to technical difficulties." One user who posted out of more than 5,000 comments wrote on Down Detector, "I can't even revise my extended payment or anything. They better own up to their site problems and not penalize taxpayers. This is B.S."

Other taxpayers reporting not being able to log in to the site, and a number of other users said they received error messages when attempting to make payments for estimated taxes.

IRS

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION MOVES ON TAXING, REGULATING CRYPTOCURRENCY

Complaints of outages also poured over onto social media, with one Twitter user asking the IRS if its site was down, explaining, "Trying to pay but (so far) site has crashed, reloaded, then failed to allow me to log in."

Another extended choice words for the agency, tweeting, "Thank you #IRS for having such a poor system in place that I can't pay you the money I owe and will likely be fined for it because your system is down. After spending 4 hours trying to verify my identity through your new login process...get bent. #TaxDay."

The IRS did not immediately confirm or deny any website issues when contacted by FOX Business on Monday. The agency sent out several social media posts on its "IRSNews" Twitter account throughout the day, but as of 5:00 pm ET none of the messages mentioned any outages or slowdowns to the agency's website.