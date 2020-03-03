What is the Social Security Administration's Supplemental Security Income program?

You’ve heard of Social Security, but have you heard of another program with a lot of recipient overlap – Supplemental Security Income?

Continue Reading Below

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a program designed to help aged, blind and disabled people with low incomes. It provides monthly money for eligible recipients – who can be adults and children – to meet basic needs like clothing, food and shelter.

Like Social Security, it is administered by the Social Security Administration, but it is funded by general tax revenues, not Social Security taxes.

CAN MARRIED TAXPAYERS FILE SEPARATELY TO LOWER THEIR TAX BILLS?

People who have worked long enough can also qualify to receive Social Security disability or retirement benefits in addition to SSI.

As of January, 5,368 individuals were receiving Supplemental Security Income, while 2,671 people were receiving both SSI and Social Security. More than 4,360 of the SSI-only beneficiaries were disabled people under the age of 65.

TAX SEASON OFF TO 'STRONG START,' TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SAYS

Factors that can affect whether you qualify for the program include not only income but also marital status. According to the Social Security Administration, the average monthly payment as of January was $574.83. Amounts paid can increase during years where there are cost-of-living adjustments.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

SI was created in 1972. Some states also supplement the program; for example, recipients may be automatically eligible for Medicaid, or they can also qualify for things like housing assistance.

If you think you may be eligible for SSI benefits, you can use the Social Security Administration’s preliminary questionnaire to help.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE