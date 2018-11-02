Rich Americans eat more fast food

Americans love fast food, especially those with more money. A recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey found the more money people make the more they eat fast food.

According to the survey, which was conducted from 2013 to 2016, fast food was eaten 42 percent more by higher-income Americans than it was by lower-income Americans.

“People that make about $32,000 a year eat fast food at a rate 32 percent higher than normal on a daily basis,” said “Bar Rescue” host Jon Taffer to FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday. “But yet people who make about $113,000 a year are 10 percent higher.”

This is because fast food is more accessible to people who earn more.

“It’s the simple formula that people who make more money often work longer hours, are in more of a hurry, get shorter lunch breaks, eat on the go,” Taffer said. “It’s cheaper [and] easier to get.”

The survey also found that more than 36 percent of Americans eat some kind of fast food on any given day, with lunchtime being the most popular time to grab a quick meal.