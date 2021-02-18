Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Taxes

Republicans press IRS on backlog of over 11M unprocessed 2019 tax returns

Some people are still waiting for refunds that they should have received in 2020

close
The Millennial Taxpert Kesha Jontae discusses what you need to know about filing taxes before April 15.video

Tax filing tips amid the coronavirus pandemic

The Millennial Taxpert Kesha Jontae discusses what you need to know about filing taxes before April 15.

Republicans members of the House Ways and Means Committee wrote a letter to the IRS this week regarding millions of tax returns that have yet to be processed from last year, even though the current tax season is underway.

More than 11 million individual and business returns remain unprocessed – meaning some people are still waiting for refunds that they should have received in 2020.

The GOP lawmakers asked the IRS to clarify what its plan is for addressing its “unprecedented backlog or unprocessed returns” while carrying out its other obligations – including processing current returns and dealing with economic impact payments.

The representatives expressed concern that this backlog could negatively impact how quickly individuals received their refunds this year, too.

COVID RELIEF SPENDING HAS SAVED US ECONOMY FROM 'GREAT RECESSION', STEVEN MNUCHIN SAYS 

As previously reported by FOX Business, National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins said last month that challenges the IRS dealt with last tax season were likely to carry over into the current tax season.

“The challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic will continue through the 2021 filing season and possibly for months longer, affecting both the IRS and taxpayers,” Collins wrote in the report to lawmakers.

While some things are out of individual taxpayers' hands, there are a few ways people can try to ensure their returns are processed as quickly as possible. Those items include filing early, filing electronically and using direct deposit. Any errors on a return will also likely prolong the process.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS