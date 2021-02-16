Steven Mnuchin joins 'Kudlow' in first interview since leaving White House

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in his first television interview since leaving the White House, will join ‘Kudlow’ on FOX Business Network Tuesday as the show makes its debut at 4 p.m. ET.

Continue Reading Below

Hosted by Larry Kudlow, former National Economic Council director for President Trump, the show will cover top issues and policies shaping America’s economy and future.

FLORIDA’S PALM BEACH ‘BUSTLING,’ WHILE NYC IS ‘GHOST TOWN’ AMID COVID PANDEMIC: BILLIONAIRE SUPERMARKET OWNER

Kudlow and Mnuchin were instrumental in developing and deploying the CARES Act [Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security] which delivered financial relief to millions of U.S. businesses and individuals hard hit by the pandemic.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO EXTEND EVICTION, FORECLOSURE MORATORIUM THROUGH JUNE 30

The show airs each weekday with an encore edition at 7 p.m. ET.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS