Search

Powerball winner hits $768M jackpot: 3 ways to manage sudden wealth

By Personal FinanceFOXBusiness

Sweven Wealth owner Troy Murphy and former U.S. International trade Commission Chief Peter Morici on how the winner of the $768 million Powerball winner should handle their winnings and the debate over whether college student athletes should be paid.video

What should the Powerball winner do to protect their money?

Sweven Wealth owner Troy Murphy and former U.S. International trade Commission Chief Peter Morici on how the winner of the $768 million Powerball winner should handle their winnings and the debate over whether college student athletes should be paid.

One lucky Wisconsin resident became an instant millionaire on Wednesday night after matching all six numbers in the $768.4 million Powerball jackpot.

Continue Reading Below

The lump-sum payout for the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history is $477 million. But what should the winner do to protect all that dough?

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM... 

Former NBA player Troy Murphy has launched Sweven Wealth to help clients manage sudden wealth and gave tips to the Powerball champ.

“There are certain things you have to do to protect this amount of money before you go about spending it,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Thursday. “I think people put the cart in front of the horse and they go and they want to spend rather than protect.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Take out an umbrella liability policy

Part of the initial process is protecting your assets from lawsuits and managing relationships.

Take a step back

“Emotionally your life has changed,” he said.

Implement a plan

Choose a plan that will separate the emotional aspect in order to “minimize the bad decisions,” he said.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments