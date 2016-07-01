Biggest lottery jackpots in US history

While dreams of winning millions from the lottery were common in the 1990s, the 21st century has gamblers dreaming about winning $1 billion

Since 2012, 10 of the biggest lottery jackpots in U.S. history have exceeded $500 million.

And, with more than $868 million on the line for Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot, one lucky winner—or winners--will walk away with more than just a huge stack a cash—they will make history. That jackpot will be the largest jackpot in the Mega Million’s history and the second-largest in U.S. lottery jackpot history.

To date, the biggest jackpot ever paid out was by Powerball in 2016 for $1.6 billion. While there were three winning ticket holders, each still walked away with more than $300 million in cash after opting for the one lump-sum payment option.

Here’s the list of the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history—including Powerball and Mega Millions.

1. $1.6 billion Powerball

Date: January 13, 2016

Winners: 3

Location: California, Florida and Tennessee

2. $758.7 million Powerball

Date: August 23, 2017

Winners: 1

Location: Massachusetts

3. $656 million Mega Millions

Date: March 30, 2012

Winners: 3

Location: Illinois, Kansas and Maryland

4. $648 million Mega Millions

Date: December 17, 2013

Winners: 2

Location: California and Georgia

5. $590.5 million Powerball

Date: May 18, 2013

Winners: 1

Location: Florida

6. $587.5 million Powerball

Date: November 28, 2012

Winners: 2

Location: Arizona and Missouri

7. $564 million Powerball

Date: February 11, 2015

Winners: 3

Location: North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas

8. $559.7 million Powerball

Date: January 6, 2018

Winners: 1

Location: New Hampshire

9. $543 million Mega Millions

Date: July 24, 2018

Winners: 1

Location: California

10. $536 million Mega Millions

Date: July 8, 2016

Winners: 1

Location: Indiana