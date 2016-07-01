Biggest lottery jackpots in US history

While dreams of winning millions from the lottery were common in the 1990s, the 21st century has gamblers dreaming about winning $1 billion
Since 2012, 10 of the biggest lottery jackpots in U.S. history have exceeded $500 million.
And, with more than $868 million on the line for Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot, one lucky winner—or winners--will walk away with more than just a huge stack a cash—they will make history. That jackpot will be the largest jackpot in the Mega Million’s history and the second-largest in U.S. lottery jackpot history.
To date, the biggest jackpot ever paid out was by Powerball in 2016 for $1.6 billion. While there were three winning ticket holders, each still walked away with more than $300 million in cash after opting for the one lump-sum payment option.
Here’s the list of the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history—including Powerball and Mega Millions.
1. $1.6 billion Powerball
Date: January 13, 2016
Winners: 3
Location: California, Florida and Tennessee
2. $758.7 million Powerball
Date: August 23, 2017
Winners: 1
Location: Massachusetts
3. $656 million Mega Millions
Date: March 30, 2012
Winners: 3
Location: Illinois, Kansas and Maryland
4. $648 million Mega Millions
Date: December 17, 2013
Winners: 2
Location: California and Georgia
5. $590.5 million Powerball
Date: May 18, 2013
Winners: 1
Location: Florida
6. $587.5 million Powerball
Date: November 28, 2012
Winners: 2
Location: Arizona and Missouri
7. $564 million Powerball
Date: February 11, 2015
Winners: 3
Location: North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas
8. $559.7 million Powerball
Date: January 6, 2018
Winners: 1
Location: New Hampshire
9. $543 million Mega Millions
Date: July 24, 2018
Winners: 1
Location: California
10. $536 million Mega Millions
Date: July 8, 2016
Winners: 1
Location: Indiana
