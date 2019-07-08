Nearly 1 in 4 Americans say they will never retire: poll

Retirement is inching closer to becoming a thing of the past with a new poll suggesting nearly one-quarter of Americans don’t think that they will ever retire.

Another quarter of Americans said they will continue working beyond age 65, and 23 percent -- including about two in 10 of those over 50 -- don’t anticipate stopping work, according to the poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

“What a miracle where our lives are long enough and we’re healthy enough and mentally alert enough so that we don’t have to retire like generations before us. This is a great blessing [we] should embrace,” TrendMacro CIO Donald Luskin told FOX Business’ “Making Money with Charles Payne” on Monday.

However, those people who are looking to retire say that they are not earning enough money to secure a safety net.

Four in 10 older adults feel that they are only somewhat prepared for retirement, while 45 percent of all adults feel that they are unprepared, including 32 percent of those over the age of 50. When compared to younger adults, 56 percent of those between the ages of 18-49 said that they do not feel prepared for retirement at all.

Luskin says that there are multiple factors that can contribute to why a person might not feel ready for retirement. If you find yourself between “a rock and a hard place,” Luskin said, the financial uncertainty could be considered a blessing in a booming economy.

“We are very close to what is statistically full employment right now, which means that anybody who wants a job can have a job, he said. “It is part of your destiny to be productive and to work and that means different things for different people.”