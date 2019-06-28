This Social Security mistake is costing retirees trillions, study says

When’s the right time to claim Social Security? If you don’t know, it could cost you.

A new study from United Income, a money management company, found that only 4 percent of retirees claim their Social Security benefits at the “financially optimal” time.

As a result, retirees will lose an average of $111,000 per household by claiming Social Security early. That adds up to a combined $3.4 trillion in missed income.

About 57 percent of retirees would build more wealth if they waited until they were 70 to claim benefits, the study found. If all retirees claimed Social Security at the optimal time, it could cut the rate of “elderly” poverty nearly in half.

To find someone’s “optimal decision,” the authors of the study simulated 486,000 potential future wealth incomes for each participant, based on different benefits using ages, account sequencing strategies and 1,000 different market returns. They selected the option that maximized a person’s chance to pay for things for the rest of their life.

Then the authors compared that optimal choice to what each person actually did.

It can be difficult to meet expenses while living on a fixed income. But 21 percent of people at risk of being unable to afford retirement would see an improvement in their chances if they claimed Social Security at the optimal time, according to the study.

Making the optimal decision means sacrificing near-term wealth in retirees’ 60s and early 70s, so the authors of the study said they don’t expect more people will make the right decision without intervention.

The study’s authors said eligibility age rules should be reconsidered since most retirees would be better off waiting until they’re at least 65 to claim the benefits.

They also suggested that age 62 should be labeled the “minimum benefit age” instead of the “early eligibility age,” and age 70 should be labeled the “maximum benefit age.”

Jason Fichtner, one of the study’s authors and the former Social Security Administration chief economist, told The Associated Press that people aren’t spending enough time figuring out what would work best.

“If you have the discussions, you can optimize your decisions,” he said. “These discussions aren’t necessarily happening for everyone.”