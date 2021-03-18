IRS tax deadlines: What to know

The IRS announced on Wednesday that it will automatically extend the tax filing date by about one month this year, but that does not affect state deadlines.

The federal deadline has been pushed to May 17, from April 15, giving taxpayers more time to file and pay their federal returns and obligations. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, however, continued to urge people to file as soon as possible, particularly those who are expecting a refund.

Since the automatic postponement does not affect state deadlines, some individuals may be required to file their state income tax returns before the May 17 date. That will not apply to states like Florida where individuals are not required to pay a state income tax.

Individuals can check on their state deadlines by visiting their respective tax sites.

IRS DELAYS TAX FILING DEADLINE UNTIL MAY

Keep in mind that some remote workers may be required to file two state income tax returns depending on where they worked over the past year and where they normally work (their office location). These individuals will need to be aware of both state’s filing dates.

Last year the IRS postponed the filing date for the first time in history – to mid-July. Many states followed suit and chose the same July 15 deadline for taxpayers – though not all did.

Here are some other filing dates to keep in mind:

Estimated payments still due April 15

Federal 2020 income tax returns due May 17

Victims of February winter storms in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana have until June 15 to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

Second estimated payments due June 15.

Third estimated payments due Sept. 15.

Extended returns are due on Oct. 15.