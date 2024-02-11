How to effectively counter a job offer

If you’re fortunate to receive a job offer, then congratulations are in order.

When you receive the offer, take the time to carefully read through the offer and its details. There’s a lot more than just a salary in your offer.

"In today’s job market, candidates have more latitude to discuss their offer," said Jaune Little, director of client recruiting services with Insperity. "Compensation is always on the table, but schedules – hybrid or flex – PTO, commuter benefits, work-from-anywhere considerations, remote work and professional development opportunities are all up for discussion."

Before discussing any of these, it is important to research the company and its employees to determine the benefits that may be available, she suggested.

Take time to consider your offer

Although you shouldn’t rush, some offers could be time-sensitive.

"If it is an especially competitive position, the window for acceptance can be smaller, but it is always important for the candidate to review the offer in writing, including the benefits, which can outweigh the salary offer," Little told FOX Business.

When you look at the complete package, it makes for an easier decision to say yes, or no or negotiate the offer, she said.

"However, once an offer is extended, it is important to discuss the timeline in which the company needs a definitive answer and to let them know when you will be back in touch," Little added.

How can you ask for a bump in salary?

With regard to salary, you should be prepared to know the minimum salary you would accept for this role.

"When negotiating salary, candidates must keep in mind employers may have a set range for the position and very little room to negotiate," cautioned Little.

Candidates need to do their research on the company and its salary range before or during the hiring process.

"This information is widely available on company review websites," she added.

If salary is still a sticking point, discussing qualifications once again is not necessary. However, if the candidate’s qualifications or level of experience aligns with a higher-paid role, it may be beneficial to point it out, she recommended.

"The employer may be able to hire the candidate for a position at a higher level, which can satisfy the current needs and give the candidate room to move up in salary and responsibilities," Little told FOX Business.

Could being too nitpicky lead a company to possibly rescind an offer?

According to Little, if there is a lot of back and forth between the job candidate and the employer, allowing negotiations to drag or become stuck, especially when it is a fair and competitive offer, employers may rescind their offer.

A candidate who is not forthcoming with the counteroffer, not willing to negotiate or comes across as non-collaborative may indicate to the company that the candidate is not the right culture fit," she said.

What’s the best approach for implementing the negotiation process?

Try to do this live, whether it’s via a phone or Zoom call – and try to have another human responding to you in real-time, said Karen Woodin-Rodriguez, a design career coach at online learning platform Springboard.

"I discourage people from negotiating via email because… so much is lost when you can’t hear the tone of the person you’re talking to and they can't hear yours," she said. "When you are talking to someone live, you get a lot of cues from the tone of their voice, or their body language if it’s a video call, and you can address anything that comes up then and there."

At what point do you walk away if the company isn’t willing to budge? If they say that’s our final offer, what can you do?

Woodin-Rodriguez said after a salary negotiation, if the company is still unable or unwilling to meet your needs, you can certainly walk away and say, "Our expectations in terms of compensation are pretty far apart, so I will not be able to accept the offer. Thanks so much for the experience; I wish you all the best."

"End on a high note," she said. "You’ve made a good decision for yourself."