So you truly hate your job. Should you quit or stay on while you look for a new one?

Your quality of life can be significantly and negatively impacted if you hate your job.

This spillover is supported by health studies.

"As hard as it might be to believe, some studies even show that having a ‘bad job’ — meaning a job you hate — can be worse for your mental health than being unemployed," according to FHE Health, a mental health and substance abuse treatment center in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

If you get to the point where your mental, physical and physiological health is adversely affected by your job, it could be a time for some critical decisions.

Two employment experts shared insights for handling this challenging career scenario, with the caveat that each individual's situation is personal with many factors at play.

If you hate your job, at what point should you quit?

Before considering a resignation, employees should express their concerns to managers, suggested Allison Nadeau, global VP of talent management, iCIMS, who is based in the New York City metropolitan area.

"If, despite employee initiative, the employer fails to invest in skill development and provide a trajectory for success, it becomes a valid reason for departure," she said.

She added, "It goes without saying: A toxic work environment that puts your physical or mental well-being at risk is certainly a valid reason to quit as well."

Is it easier to get hired if you're employed while looking for a new job?

In today's workforce, assuming employed candidates are automatically preferable is outdated, said Nadeau. .

Hiring managers and others "recognize that candidates may not be currently employed due to life circumstances such as child care and raising children, continuing education or business reductions," she said.

"Companies should evaluate candidates based on their past experiences and whether they have the skills essential for success in the role, rather than current employment status."

"Companies should evaluate candidates based on their past experiences and whether they have the skills essential for success in the role, rather than current employment status."

How can you mitigate negative feelings about your job?

Consider exploring internal opportunities within your current company, experts say.

"Great organizations support internal growth, even between different departments, offering roles that align better with employee skills and career aspirations," Nadeau said.

New iCIMS data found that external hires fell 13% from Dec. 2022 to Dec. 2023, while internal hires dropped only 5% in the same time frame.

That suggests chances may be better for securing a new job with current employers rather than looking elsewhere, she noted.

In addition, pursuing internal avenues for growth can go beyond making a bad situation manageable and might even lead to a stronger bond with the company, as well as the possibility to find a new passion outside your past experience, Nadeau said.

What consequences of quitting should you consider?

Before you give your notice and start the offboarding process, consider carefully what happens the next day.

"Nobody wants to work at a job they hate," said Richard Wahlquist, chief executive officer at the American Staffing Association, based in Alexandria, Virginia.

"From the anxiety that starts when the alarm clock goes off to the exhaustion you feel at the end of the day, working in a position you hate can seriously affect your mental health."

Yet as much as you might fantasize about shooting over a resignation letter or telling your boss face to face that you're moving on, he said that "quitting your job before [having] a new role can be a bad idea."

Points to consider before quitting

1. How many weeks or months can you live without a paycheck?

"When money gets tight, you might be tempted to take the first job that comes along, even if it's not a good fit," Wahlquist cautioned.

2. Quitting a job without good cause means you probably will not qualify for unemployment insurance, he said.

Do your research into this area as there are many factors involved.

3. What about the gap in your resume?

"Making a hasty decision to leave without having another job will raise red flags with potential employers about your judgment, temperament, and commitment," added Wahlquist.

4. Are you burning bridges?

"Quitting abruptly can leave a bad taste in your employer's mouth and damage your reputation with former supervisors and colleagues," he said.

It’s a small world — and you could cross paths with these coworkers as your career progresses.

Assess the scope of your feelings about your job

There is an important difference between an unfulfilling job and a job you truly hate, Wahlquist said.

"It's equally important to list what you want from your next job and career."

"Unless you are working in a truly abusive environment, before making an impulsive decision to move on, it's essential to create a list of what you don't like about your current job so you can clearly identify deal-breakers when considering new opportunities," he said.

"It's equally important to list what you want from your next job and career."

Here's how to stay professional while interviewing

When interviewing for a new job, do not share any negative feelings with an interviewer about your current job, no matter how much you dislike it, warned Wahlquist.

"Complaining about your current job to an interviewer only makes the interviewer wonder what you may say about them in the future," he said.

"Badmouthing your current organization makes a terrible first impression during a job interview, especially at a time when you should be acting positively and professionally."

There are ways to explain your desire for a new role with class and tact, suggested Wahlquist.

For example, if an interviewer asks why you want to leave your current position, speak about your interest in new opportunities to grow and expand your skills in a new environment, he noted.