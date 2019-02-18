Forget taking PTO. 2019 is all about the sabbatical

Most workers are already starting to feel the winter blues at their jobs less than two months after ringing in the New Year.

And, if the occassional week vacation just isn't cutting it anymore and quitting your job feels a bit too drastic, Jodi Chavez, president of Randstad Professionals, Life Sciences and Tatum, a career and jobs platform, suggests taking a sabbatical.

A sabbatical is defined as a period during which an employee can take time away from work to study and travel. The long-break was first coined by college and university teachers who were allowed to stop their usual work in order to study or travel, usually while continuing to be paid. However, most employers don't typically pay for employee sabbaticals.

While most people think their employers would never go for it, Chavez says you should think again.

With low unemployment and higher competition, many savvy companies are doing "everything they can to hang on to top employees."

Here are five tips on making the best case for a sabbatical, according to Chavez.

1. Do your research. Review your company’s policy on PTO and connect with colleagues to see if this has ever been something your company has offered in the past.

2. Make a case of your strong work performance history to demonstrate why you’ve earned a sabbatical. Emphasize how much you love your company, but explain how taking a sabbatical will have a long-term positive effect making you an even stronger worker, boosting your creativity and innovation at work.

3. Be upfront about what you plan to get out of this time by sharing new skills you intend to gain or professional goals you’re looking to set.

4. Highlight how your sabbatical will benefit your whole team based on what you intend to learn or clarify for yourself and how it will contribute to your team’s success. Plan to take a sabbatical during a slow time of year to minimize inconveniences to your colleagues who are stepping up to support your responsibilities during your absence.

5. Speak to examples of colleagues or leaders whose careers have been rejuvenated as a result of taking time for personal exploration.