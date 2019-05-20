Entrepreneurs aim to change the wedding planning game

After working in a tech startup, one entrepreneur and her coworker realized they wanted to go into business together. By using their e-commerce and technology wits, they reinvented the wedding registry and planning process.

"Couples today, they want products, and experiences and cash," Zola CEO and founder Shan-Lyn Ma told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo on Monday adding that Zola was born out of personal need.

"[Couples] want to plan not just their registry but their entire wedding online," she added. "There was no one stop shop where they could do that, and so we built it."

Zola, which features more than 500 brands, is shaking up the wedding business by allowing the Mr. and Mrs. to be to create anything from invitations to starting a wedding website and managing the guest list.

"If they love to ride horses and travel, they can do that, they can add that to their registry,” Ma said.