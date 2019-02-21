‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollett’s salary, net worth compared to co-stars

Chicago police said Thursday that actor Jussie Smollett staged his attack because he was “dissatisfied” with his "Empire" salary.

Eddie Johnson, Chicago police superintendent, then officially announced that Smollett has been arrested and charged with one count of disorderly conduct for allegedly making a false report.

Smollet alllegedly paid Ola and Abel Osundairo $3,500 via a check to help him stage the assault.

While Smollett's current "Empire" salary is unknown, according a Variety report from 2016, he was making significantly less than his co-stars.

It was reported that he earned around $20,000 per episode, while co-stars Terrance Howard and Taraji P. Henson were getting paid around $175,000 per episode.

Smollett's salary was reported in line with Howard and Henson's on-screen children, Trai Byers and Bryshere Y. Gray.

Smollett's overall net worth is also far below his co-stars, according to data from GoBankingRates.com.

Here's a look at some "Empire" cast members' reported net worths, according to the personal finance site.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT'S NET WORTH: $500,000

Besides "Empire," Smollett's credits include "The Mighty Ducks," "North," "The Skinny" and "Alien: Covenant."

TARAJI HENSON'S NET WORTH: $16 MILLION

Henson's TV and film credits include "Person of Interest," "Hustle & Flow," and "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," which she even scored an Oscar for. Her role as Cookie Lyon on "Empire" has also earned her two Emmy nominations in 2015 and 2016.

TERRENCE HOWARDS' NET WORTH: $5 MILLION

According to Variety, Howard reportedly makes more than $125,000 per episode as a lead in "Empire." But the actor has had a lengthly career with roles in "Law & Order," 2008's "Iron Man" and "Hustle and Flow."

GABOUREY SIDIBE'S NET WORTH: $6 MILLION

Sidibe rose to fame from her breakout role "Precious," which made over four times its $10 million budget following its release, according to Box Office Mojo figures.

BRYSHERE GRAY'S NET WORTH: $2 MILLION

TRAI BYERS' NET WORTH: $1.5 MILLION

GRACE GEALEY'S NET WORTH: $2 MILLION

LEE DANIELS' NET WORTH: $20 MILLION

DANNY STRONG'S NET WORTH: $5 MILLION