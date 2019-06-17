Dominican Republic Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza, InterContinental hotels are operating safely: IHG Americas CEO

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Americas CEO Elie Maalouf told FOX Business’ Liz Claman that the company’s resorts in the Dominican Republic are operating safely following the mysterious deaths of multiple tourists on the Caribbean island.

“We have three hotels in the Dominican Republic. They are operating safely, have had no incidents,” Maalouf said during an interview on "Countdown to the Closing Bell" on Monday.

At least eight U.S. tourists have died at the popular Caribbean vacation destination over the past year. The Dominican Ministry of Tourism has characterized the deaths as coincidental and the FBI told Fox News last week it’s assisting Dominican investigators.

None of the deaths have occurred on any of the Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental Hotels IHG properties in the nation's capital, Santo Domingo, and Maalouf said the hotel chain hasn’t seen an impact on bookings.

“While this is an unfortunate set of incidents, travelers can be assured that the hotel industry, travel industry is well regulated [and] safe,” he said.

An estimated 2 million Americans visited the Dominican Republic in 2018.