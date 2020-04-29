As coronavirus weighs on finances, these Americans can expect the largest tax refunds

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The IRS has been sending out refund checks to people filing their returns during an extended tax season – and for some residents, these refund checks could be much larger than their economic impact payments.

More than 111 million households are expected to receive a refund from the IRS this year, according to a report from financial data website MagnifyMoney.

The IRS had processed more than 106.6 million returns as of April 23, including the distribution of 81.3 million refunds. The average refund amount, according to the tax agency, is $2,818.

Economic impact payments are $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples.

Here’s a look at where residents have traditionally received the largest tax refunds, according to IRS data analyzed by MagnifyMoney:

Midland, Texas

Average refund: $3,800

Percent of residents receiving refund: 80.25

Houston

Average refund: $3,735

Percent of residents receiving refund: 76.95

McAllen, Texas

Average refund: $3,604

Percent of residents receiving refund: 86.72

Brownsville, Texas

Average refund: $3,494

Percent of residents receiving refund: 85.99

Miami

Average refund: $3,457

Percent of residents receiving refund: 73.75

Cape Coral, Florida

Average refund: $3,439

Percent of residents receiving refund: 67.66

Cleveland, Mississippi

Average refund: $3,373

Percent of residents receiving refund: 81.43

On the flip side, residents in some cities were more likely to owe the tax agency when compared with other major metropolitan areas. Those cities included San Francisco; Edwards, Colorado; Bend, Oregon; North Port, Florida, and Denver.

