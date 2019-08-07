US-China trade dispute: How it's affecting American tourism

International travel to America declined slightly in June in part due to the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, according to a new report.

The U.S. Travel Association reports the slightly less than one percent drop came after China issued a travel advisory in early June, warning that Chinese visitors have been subjected to what it called harassment by law enforcement in the U.S. China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism painted the U.S. as an unsafe place citing a high frequency of shootings, robberies and theft.

China accounted for 3 million of the estimated 80 million international visitors that came to the U.S in 2018, according to the travel association. The report also states the number of international visitors is expected to keep declining for the rest of the year.

Travel to the U.S. remains higher than it was this time last year, though, according to the report.

