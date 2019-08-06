This monthly subscription gives you unlimited access to luxurious resorts around the world

From Netflix to Spotify, to Rent the Runway, some of the most popular services these days are based on the "all you can binge" concept.

Inspirato, a hospitality company, launched the word's first luxury travel subscription service, Inspirato Pass.

Unlike Inspirato’s traditional memberships, which has lower annual dues but requires members to pay additional nightly fees to stay at the company’s portfolio of properties across the globe, Inspirato Pass gives the buyer and their significant other unlimited free nights at more than 60,000 residences and hotels for $2,500 a month.

Brent Handler, the Inspirato CEO, told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday, "For $2,500 a month, you and your significant other can travel. You can bring whomever you want. For example, if you're in a Tuscan villa and it holds 14 people, you can bring whomever you want. It's a subscription. It's super convenient for people that want to travel a lot, or maybe they want to travel two or three times a year. What you do is you book a trip, you go on the trip, and as soon as you checkout, you can book your next trip."

For a flat price of $2,500 a month, pass holders can pick from over 60,000 available trips or properties without worrying about nightly rates, taxes, or fees. The exclusivity includes unlimited access to homes, hotels, and resorts in more than 150 locations around the world. It is updated daily and travelers can choose from five-star hotels and villas with concierge services including chateaus in Provence, France and high-end hotels in New York City.

Once travelers check out, they can select their next reservation and continue on their way. Inspirato Pass requires buyers to sign on for a minimum of six months.

"Inspirato has homes. We have 350- residences around the world worth over $1 billion, and we also have hotels like the Ritz-Carlton, and we also have experiences like cruises, and African Safaris, etc. So there are over 65,000 trips to choose from-- you simply find where you want to go, you checkout, you book your next trip. It really is that simple, Handler said.

As a luxury travel provider, Inspirato also offers pass holders with full-service treatment during their stay or experience. The company has dedicated vacation advisers who can help with pre-trip planning. Once on-site, pass holders receive concierge service, daily housekeeping, and full access to most of Inspirato’s other five star benefits. Trips can also be canceled up to 72 hours in advance without penalty.

"Luxury hospitality providers don't have a good outlet for getting inventory sold because they can't really discount like you could with a lower level brand, so what we've created is an open channel to be able to provide better inventory for people at a better value." Handler said. "We found through research that people really did not like paying high nightly rates. They didn't understand the variability of pricing, similar to airlines, and so we've made it super simple for folks, they just pick what they want, they travel. It's obviously a five-star experience with concierges, with a very high level of service."

The Inspirato Pass price point does have the option to add unlimited friends and family sharing privileges for an additional $500 per month. Upgraded tiers are available in multiples of $2,500 and $500 respectively, with each tier offering additional concurrent reservations. For $5,000 plus $1,000, Tier 2 pass holders can secure two reservations at one time. Although Inspirato is mostly marketing its pass to affluent travelers, the price is surprisingly affordable for anyone accustomed to the high cost of living in major cities like New York City, San Francisco, or Los Angeles, that flat fee could provide significant savings on their housing costs.

It's important to note that the $2,500 fee doesn’t include airfare and there are Inspirato travel specialists who can help with other travel needs such as booking and itineraries.