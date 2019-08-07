JetBlue to offer 'drastically' cheaper flights to Europe

JetBlue plans to fly across the pond beginning in 2021 with lower first-class and business-class fares to European destinations.

Continue Reading Below

The airline’s CEO Robin Hayes said JetBlue will adopt its U.S. domestic product called Mint that offers a flat-bed business class for transcontinental flights.

“We will have a profound effect in bringing down business and first-class fares to Europe,” he said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Varney & Co.” Wednesday. "We will drastically lower fares."

The JetBlue Mint service implemented in 2014 was able to reduce the airfare for passengers looking to fly between New York City to the West Coast by nearly half of the cost, Hayes said.

“We were selling fares that were before $2,000 for $599 one way,” he said.

Advertisement

JetBlue ordered 13 Airbus A321XLR single-aisle aircrafts to support its transatlantic flying strategy.

“If you look, fares now across the country ... to the West Coast from New York ... they are about half of what they were in business and first-class,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP