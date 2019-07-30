New law gives workers more money if their schedule changes last minute

There’s a growing trend across American cities and states intended to promote flexibility and protect against unfair scheduling practices at the workplace. Chicago became the latest city to join forces with New York City, Seattle, San Jose and the state of Oregon in passing the “Fair Workweek” ordinance.

Continue Reading Below

The law mandates employers to give workers two weeks’ advance notice of their schedules and extra pay for last-minute changes. The new state and city legislation protects employees and promotes worker safety.

If a “covered employee” agrees to work a schedule issued without adequate notice under the ordinance, the employee is entitled to one hour of additional pay or “predictability pay.” The employee may also receive half scheduled pay if the employer cuts or cancel his/her schedule, according to the National Law Review.

The Chicago ordinance covers businesses that globally employ more than 100 employees and are primarily engaged in the building services, health care, hotels, manufacturing, restaurants, and retail or warehouse services industries. Workers in favor of the legalization say the law will bring more sanity to their lives while critics argue it cuts back on flexibility.

FOX Business’ Jeff Flock reports that a hospital in the south side of Chicago fears it will go bankrupt by the new law because it relies on workers whose schedules change frequently.

Advertisement

“If this drives our salaries up five percent, another $1 million, without funding from the state, we’ll be closing. We won’t have the money to survive,” Tim Caveney, CEO of South Shore Hospital told Crain’s Chicago Business.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The Chicago law takes in effect in July of 2020.