Jeff Flock joined FOX Business Network (FBN) as a Chicago-based reporter in September 2007.

Prior to FBN, Flock was the Managing Editor and Anchor of Hurricane Now, LLC, a Web site specializing in hurricane coverage in the United States. Flock spent 24 years at CNN, beginning in 1980 when he helped launch the network and its first newscast. His last 19 years at CNN, ending in 2004, were as the Chicago Bureau Chief and correspondent, where he managed coverage of the Midwestern region and helped report on some of this nation's most compelling stories. He received several awards for his work here, including a George Foster Peabody Award for the network's coverage of the Gulf War, and an Emmy in 1996 for coverage of the Oklahoma City bombing.

Flock received a Bachelor of Science degree in broadcast journalism from Boston University.

