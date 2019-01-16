Apple in talks with private Medicare plans to subsidize its watch: Report

After cutting its sales outlook earlier this month—for the first time in two decades—as demand for its iPhones is expected to slow, Apple is reportedly in talks to ramp up its watch sales.

According to a CNBC report, the tech giant has been in talks with at least three private Medicare plans about subsidizing its Apple Watch for at-risk seniors over the age of 65.

The goal is for seniors to use the technology as a health tracker. The latest version of the device revealed last September can detect a person’s fall and automatically call emergency services and send a user’s GPS location to first responders.

The Series 4, with an FDA-approved heart sensor, can also monitor a user’s heart rate and perform an electrocardiogram (ECG) that can be sent directly to the user’s personal doctor via a PDF file.

While the talks have not resulted in any official deals yet, according to CNBC sources, Apple has been meeting with several of the biggest insurers recently.

An Apple spokesperson did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on the report.