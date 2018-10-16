Despite rising student debt, many of America’s top universities continue to raise the price of tuition. As college application deadlines draw near, many prospective students must consider the costs of attending their college of choice. Below are the five universities with the priciest undergraduate tuition, according to U.S. News & World Report.

1. Columbia University: $59,430

Located in New York City, this Ivy League university charges the highest tuition in the country. Aside from tuition, prospective students must factor in New York City's high cost of living.

2. University of Chicago: $57,006

Despite its high price tag, UChicago provides free tuition for families with incomes under $125,000, and free tuition, meals and board for families with incomes under $60,000.

3. Vassar College: $56,960

Based in Poughkeepsie, New York, Vassar is known for being the first institution of higher education to grant degrees to women.

4. Trinity College: $56,910

Though Trinity's tuition is $56,000, it made headlines last fall when school officials announced that the total cost of attendence, which includes housing and meal plans, would be more than $70,000.

5. Harvey Mudd College: $56,876

This small science and engineering school charges the highest tuition outside of colleges located in the Northeast. The high price might be worth it, however, as Harvey Mudd graduates have the highest average salary 10 years after graduation.