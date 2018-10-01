Graduates at this little-known college earn the most

While going to an Ivy League college no doubt gets you street cred, it may not translate to dollars when it comes to your salary, according to a recent study.

Recent analysis from salary-comparing website PayScale found that only two Ivy League schools actually made its list of top-earning graduates when viewing data of more than 2,600 institutions throughout the U.S.

What’s more, the school with the highest average salary potential came from a small liberal arts college in Claremont, California, that very few have ever heard of.

Harvey Mudd College topped PayScale’s list this year with alumni who are 10 years into their careers making an average $157,400 per year, which is $7,000 more a year than MIT graduates and $14,000 more than Stanford graduates. Harvard graduates, in particular, didn’t even make the top five, with their mid-career average salary of $142,600.

One of the main reasons for Harvey Mudd’s high average is due to the college’s low enrollment of about 840 students per year compared to Harvard’s 6,655 students per year.

Founded in 1955, Harvey Mudd is a liberal arts college that focuses on undergraduate engineering and science.

Here’s PayScale’s list of colleges where graduates earn the most.

1. Harvey Mudd College

Average salary after 10 years: $157,400

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Average salary after 10 years: $150, 400

3. United States Naval Academy

Average salary after 10 years: $149,800

4. Stanford University (tie)

Average salary after 10 years: $143,100

5. California Institute of Technology (tie)

Average salary after 10 years: $143,100

6. Harvard University (tie)

Average salary after 10 years: $142,600

7. Albany College of Pharmacy and Heath Sciences (tie)

Average salary after 10 years: $142,600

8. United States Military Academy

Average salary after 10 years: $141,900

9. Princeton University

Average salary after 10 years: $141, 300

10. SUNY Maritime College

Average salary after 10 years: $140,100