9M Americans missing stimulus payments on IRS mailing list

The IRS is trying to reach millions of Americans who may be eligible for an economic impact payment but have yet to provide the necessary information to the government.

The tax agency said on Tuesday that it planned to send letters to 9 million people later this month who typically are not required to file tax returns and have yet to provide their information in order to claim their stimulus checks.

According to the agency, many of these people don’t file income tax returns because of low incomes – but are likely still eligible to receive a payment.

"Millions who don't normally file a tax return have already registered and received a payment,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. “We are taking this extra step to help Americans who may not know they could be eligible for this payment or don't know how to register for one. People who aren't required to file a tax return can quickly register on IRS.gov and still get their money this year."

These people can fill out the non-filers tool by Oct. 15 in order to receive their money this year.

Mailings are expected to begin on Sept. 24. The agency has provided a copy of the letter so that individuals can be sure it is not fraudulent.

As previously reported by FOX Business, the IRS has recently begun taking other steps to make sure all eligible households receive their stimulus payments.

The tax agency reportedly plans to hire 5,000 seasonal employees between now and January to help assist with correspondence.

The Taxpayer Advocate Service said earlier this month it would step in to help resolve certain stimulus payment problems for those who received incorrect amounts or are missing the money altogether.

The IRS also recently reopened the window for some individuals to enter information about qualifying dependents in order to receive the $500 dependent payments this year.

Some people, however, will still have to wait until they file their 2021 return in order to receive the correct amount.

