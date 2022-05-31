These are the 5 largest ETFs

If you’re looking for diversification in your holdings, consider adding exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, to your portfolio.

With the purchase of a single investment, ETFs are baskets of securities that offer you less risk, enable you to track particular indexes or market sectors and can be purchased on exchanges, similar to stocks.

If you’re interested in buying ETFs, begin by determining your investment goals. Are you focused on socially-conscious companies, pharma, emerging tech, energy, or the housing sector?

ETFs track stock indexes and some focus on particular industries or market segments and others are based on specific investment strategies.

If you are inclined to purchase an ETF based on the size of the assets, here are the largest, according to Morningstar Direct data and research:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

IShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Invesco QQQ Trust