Paris Hilton's parents, Kathy and Rick, put Hamptons vacation home on market for $15 million

Kathy Hilton recently revealed her grandma nickname during People’s Choice Awards

Paris Hilton’s parents, Kathy and Rick Hilton, are putting their Hamptons vacation estate on the market.

Once part of Henry Ford II's estate, the home is available for the first time in 25 years and is listed for $14,995,000 with Jared Seligman of the Corcoran Group.

The 10,500-square-foot home is located in Water Mill on Long Island, New York. It has six bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms and sits on more than two and a half private acres.

Among the stunning features in the home are three wood-burning fireplaces, a library, a formal dining room, den and private guest quarters.

A photo of the Hilton's Hamptons vacation home inset with a photo of Paris Hilton, Rick Hilton and Kathy Hilton

Paris Hilton’s parents, Kathy and Rick, are putting the family's Hamptons vacation home on the market for almost $15 million. (Zack Milligan / Hamptons Visuals / Getty Images)

The home, built in 1992, also recently underwent a renovation that upgraded all the bathrooms, the primary suite with a new, spacious closet, and an updated gourmet kitchen.

Interior living room of the Hiltons Hamptons home

Among the interior amenities are three wood-burning fireplaces, a library, a formal dining room, den and private guest quarters. (Geir Magnusson / Fox News)

Interior of the Hilton family vacation home kitchen

The home, built in 1992, features several renovations, including an updated gourmet kitchen. (Geir Magnusson / Fox News)

Bathroom interior in the vacation home of the Hiltons

The 10,500-square-foot, six-plus bedroom, 7.5-bathroom home recently had its bathrooms renovated. (Geir Magnusson / Fox News)

Outside, the home boasts a dining pavilion, a pool with a hot tub, and deeded beach access.

Exterior with pool of the Hilton Hampton vacation home

The 2.7-acre property has a pool and deeded beach access. (Zack Milligan / Hamptons Visuals / Fox News)

Hilton and her husband, Rick, bought the property in 1999 for $2.38 million as a vacation home, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In a statement to the outlet, Rick said, "The layout is perfect for comfortable living and entertaining, and we have countless happy memories there."

Hilton is forming more happy memories as a grandmother. The 64-year-old has seven grandchildren: three from daughter Nicky Hilton; two from son Baron Hilton II; and the two youngest, Phoenix and London, from Paris.

At the 2024 People’s Choice Awards red carpet, Hilton revealed the "special" name used by her grandchildren.

"My name is Kiki," she said with a smile. 

"It’s great, it’s really, it’s just so special. It sounds corny, but it’s like you get to play with them, and then when you want to send them home …" she joked.

Kathy Hilton posing on the People's Choice Awards red carpet

Kathy Hilton revealed that her seven grandchildren call her "Kiki." (Rich Polk / NBC / Getty Images)

"But they actually come and stay. My granddaughters and my grandson from New York, they’ll come and stay for two or three weeks during all the breaks. And then we go there and visit, too," she added.

Paris’ son, Phoenix, who she welcomed via surrogate with her husband, Carter Reum, in January 2023, recently celebrated his first birthday, and proud grandmother Hilton was there.

"Usually the first birthday I feel is really for the parents," she said. "He enjoyed everything. He was putting his hand in the cake, interacting with the animals. He just had a ball."

Carter Reum, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, and Richard Hilton posing together

Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, recently celebrated their son, Phoenix's, first birthday with Kathy and Rick. (Emma McIntyre / LACMA / Getty Images)

Hilton added, "He’s still a little young, so he’s not walking yet. So, he just smiles and giggles, and he’s such a happy baby."

Paris threw a lavish "under the sea"-themed party for her son’s big day.

"A magical day for the most magical smiley boy. My life is forever changed thanks to you Phoenix! Thank you for making me the luckiest," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that features photos of the event.