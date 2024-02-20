Paris Hilton's parents, Kathy and Rick, put Hamptons vacation home on market for $15 million

Paris Hilton’s parents, Kathy and Rick Hilton, are putting their Hamptons vacation estate on the market.

Once part of Henry Ford II's estate, the home is available for the first time in 25 years and is listed for $14,995,000 with Jared Seligman of the Corcoran Group.

The 10,500-square-foot home is located in Water Mill on Long Island, New York. It has six bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms and sits on more than two and a half private acres.

Among the stunning features in the home are three wood-burning fireplaces, a library, a formal dining room, den and private guest quarters.

The home, built in 1992, also recently underwent a renovation that upgraded all the bathrooms, the primary suite with a new, spacious closet, and an updated gourmet kitchen.

Outside, the home boasts a dining pavilion, a pool with a hot tub, and deeded beach access.

Hilton and her husband, Rick, bought the property in 1999 for $2.38 million as a vacation home, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In a statement to the outlet, Rick said, "The layout is perfect for comfortable living and entertaining, and we have countless happy memories there."

Hilton is forming more happy memories as a grandmother. The 64-year-old has seven grandchildren: three from daughter Nicky Hilton; two from son Baron Hilton II; and the two youngest, Phoenix and London, from Paris.

At the 2024 People’s Choice Awards red carpet, Hilton revealed the "special" name used by her grandchildren.

"My name is Kiki," she said with a smile.

"It’s great, it’s really, it’s just so special. It sounds corny, but it’s like you get to play with them, and then when you want to send them home …" she joked.

"But they actually come and stay. My granddaughters and my grandson from New York, they’ll come and stay for two or three weeks during all the breaks. And then we go there and visit, too," she added.

Paris’ son, Phoenix, who she welcomed via surrogate with her husband, Carter Reum, in January 2023, recently celebrated his first birthday, and proud grandmother Hilton was there.

"Usually the first birthday I feel is really for the parents," she said. "He enjoyed everything. He was putting his hand in the cake, interacting with the animals. He just had a ball."

Hilton added, "He’s still a little young, so he’s not walking yet. So, he just smiles and giggles, and he’s such a happy baby."

Paris threw a lavish "under the sea"-themed party for her son’s big day.

"A magical day for the most magical smiley boy. My life is forever changed thanks to you Phoenix! Thank you for making me the luckiest," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that features photos of the event.