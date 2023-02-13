Relentless inflation and surging grocery prices have these Americans on edge
Americans shared their thoughts on surging grocery store prices, with some people in Texas and Washington, D.C., relaying dismay at their latest supermarket bill.
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy
Gabrielle Reyes is an Associate Producer/Writer with Fox News Digital Originals. You can reach her at gabrielle.reyes@fox.com.
Gabrielle has reported on national security, the border crisis and Big Tech.
Americans shared their thoughts on surging grocery store prices, with some people in Texas and Washington, D.C., relaying dismay at their latest supermarket bill.