Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Pet food prices are rising. Could it ever get so high you'd give up your pup?

Would you give up your pet if its food was too expensive? Americans weigh in

close
Texas residents shared if they'd noticed an increase in pet food prices and whether the commodity could ever get so pricey that they'd have to give up their pet. video

Would you give up your pooch if pet food was too pricey? Americans weigh in

Texas residents shared if they'd noticed an increase in pet food prices and whether the commodity could ever get so pricey that they'd have to give up their pet.

Americans shared whether a recent spike in pet food prices has affected them and if the price could ever get so high they'd consider giving up their pets.

"Yeah, I have definitely experienced that," Isabella, an Austin-based college student, told Fox News. She said if total costs ever became unmanageable, like up to $400 a month, she would "really have to reconsider owning a dog."

VIDEO: AMERICANS REVEAL WHETHER THEY'D GIVE UP THEIR PETS IF FOOD BECAME TOO PRICEY

close
Texas residents shared if they'd noticed an increase in pet food prices and whether the commodity could ever get so pricey that they'd have to give up their pet. video

Would you give up your pooch if pet food was too pricey? Americans weigh in

Texas residents shared if they'd noticed an increase in pet food prices and whether the commodity could ever get so pricey that they'd have to give up their pet.

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

"I actually recently switched my dog to a different brand of pet food," she said. "I buy my food from Chewy — their prices are usually great — but even those have gone up."

Phil, of Austin, said he'd recently noticed a price increase for specialty pet treats. But he told Fox News he "wouldn't give her up for anything."

pet food

Pet food prices inflated more than 15% year-on-year in January, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. (Tom Kelley/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"I've not experienced pet food going up, but pet treats have gone up," the dog owner said. "The treats that we get — the specialty treats, the jerkies, things of that nature — they've gone up."

Pet food prices in America inflated 15.1% year-over-year in January, according to recent data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

CNN CLAIMS PETS HAVE BIG CLIMATE IMPACT, ADVISES BUYING ‘SMALLER BREEDS’, FEED THEM ‘INSECT-BASED FOOD’

Victoria, of Austin, said she would have to consider giving up her cat if pet food became too expensive.

"If it's more than $50 or $100 a month on food, that would be pretty high," she told Fox News. "As long as it's not outrageous, I think I'm okay paying a little bit more as far as food goes."

cat food

Some Americans told Fox News they'd consider giving up their pets if their food costs grew too high. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Overall inflation increased 0.5% from December to January, marking a 6.4% increase year-on-year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

Still, some owners said they would do whatever it takes to keep their pets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There's no amount that would make me want to get rid of her," Phil told Fox News.

To watch more Americans weigh in on pet food price inflation, click here.